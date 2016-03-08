Lucas Leiva responds to reports of Milan-Lazio post-match insults: 'False accusations'
16 April at 12:30This morning we brought you Il Messaggero's report about the referee report of the AC Milan-Lazio match including accusations of Lucas Leiva insulting Milan's employee on a wheelchair Ugo Allevi. It did not take long for the Brazilian to respond on social media.
"I would like to make it clear that the accusations made recently to my person regarding any facts in the post-match situation in Milan are totally false and unfounded," he wrote.
"In the years of my career, I have never allowed my self to lack respect for everyone. This is absolutely not a part of my professional behaviour and it offends not only third parties but also me on a human level.
"Certainly in football matches, taken by competitive tension, I may have said many things but there is always a limit that I am never allowed to overcome, as my education based on respect and common sense would never let me tolerate that conduct," the Lazio man concluded.
