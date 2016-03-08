Lucas Leiva set to renew with Lazio

After renewing the contracts of their two most important players Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio are set to discuss other renewals as well, with one of them being that of Luas Leiva, whose current contract expires in June 2020.



Leiva is very happy at Lazio and the club has big confidence in the player. The Biancoceleste are reportedly studying the opportunity of offering the Brazilian a new contract, which would prolong the current agreement by one or two years.



The 31-year-old arrived at Lazio last summer from Liverpool to replace the outgoing Lucas Biglia and has become an integral part of Simone Inzaghi's team. During his first season, Leiva scored 4 goals and assisted another 7 across all competitions.



Before moving to the Italian capital, the Brazilian defensive midfielder collected 346 starts for Liverpool. He has also featured in 22 matches for Brazil, after making his debut in October 2006.



