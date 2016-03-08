Lucas Moura: 'We want to beat Inter for our fans'

03 August at 18:55
Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura has vowed to beat Inter in the club's pre-season friendly against the nerazzurri tomorrow.

In an interview that Moura gave to the official Tottenham website, he said: "I missed playing in our stadium. I'm so excited to play with it again, to play well, to score, to make our friends happy fans.

"This is our goal, I'm sure we can do it. Tomorrow we have this last test with Inter before the start of the season. It will be tough, it will be a useful game to get ready for the best. that we will be able to do a good race in our stadium and make a good performance for the fans."

