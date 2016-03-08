Lucas Piazon: from 'the new Kaka' to Chelsea and Chievo flop

In 2011, Chelsea signed Lucas Piazon from Sao Paulo for 7.5 million euros in a race that included many top European clubs, including Juventus. At the age of 17, despite not having played a single match in senior competitions, Piazon was considered the 'new Kaka' by many pundits who predicted a glorious career to the Brazilian youth international.



Since then, however, his career has been almost immobile and he has not managed to make a notable leap in quality. Throughout the years he experienced many loan spells in various leagues. He started off at Malaga in 2013, moving to Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham and finally moving to rock-bottom Chievo in Serie A.



During his loan spell at Fulham, he had a solid contribution but injury problems hampered his potential way back to glory. However, since joining Chievo at the end of the January transfer market, Piazon has collected a total of 52 Serie A minutes for the Flying Donkeys, despite the Verona-based club being helplessly last in the Serie A table with only 11 points and 1 win in 31 games.



It is thus extremely unlikely that Chievo will choose to sign the Brazilian outright. This time, however, Piazon will definitely not return to Chelsea, as his contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. The 'new Kaka' will thus have to start looking for a new, perhaps more permanent club for his future.

Nikita Fesyukov