Lucas Silva, Real terminate contract with mutual consent

Midfielder Lucas Silva and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have terminate the contract with mutual consent. The development took place on Wednesday.Silva has joined the Los Blancos in the summer of 2015 from Brazilian club Cruzeiro Esporte Clube but could not establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu and spent loan seasons in France and back in Brazil as well.The Brazil U23 international will leave the Real after playing just eight matches for the 13-time European champions.