Luciano Spalletti hints about Inter moving for Chelsea target

19 January at 13:25
Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti recently liked an Instagram post that confirmed the nerazzurri holding talks for Chelsea target Nicolo Barella.

 An Instagram account called 'ilserpentenerazzurro' had posted a Calciomercato exclusive that stated that Inter had met with Cagliari executives to discuss a possible deal about Nicolo Barella.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CLAMOROSO: Inter a un passo da barella. L’inter sarebbe ad un passo da Nicolò Barella, centrocampista classe 97 del cagliari. Secondo calciomercato.com ieri sarebbe andato in scena un meeting tra inter e cagliari in cui si sarebbe trovato un accordo sui 40 mln più 10 di bonus da formalizzare a giugno. Il giocatore scelto dal club sardo come sostituto è Nahitan Nandez del boca juniors,valutato 18 mln più imposte. L’uruguaiano verrebbe preso in sinergia tra inter e cagliari #calcio #football #soccer #seriea #sport #follow #like #futbol #italy #championsleague #italia #juventus #cr #serieatim #milan #futebol #milano #roma #acmilan #bet #inter #premierleague #fifa #f #napoli #scommessesportive #scommesse #ucl #fussball #bhfyp

A post shared by Ilserpentenerazzurro (@ilserpentenerazzurro) on


Spalletti liked the post, hinting at Inter possibly signing the Italian and it is another hint at the fact that Chelsea are set to miss out on the Cagliari star.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Cagliari

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.