Luciano Spalletti hints about Inter moving for Chelsea target
An Instagram account called 'ilserpentenerazzurro' had posted a Calciomercato exclusive that stated that Inter had met with Cagliari executives to discuss a possible deal about Nicolo Barella.
CLAMOROSO: Inter a un passo da barella. L’inter sarebbe ad un passo da Nicolò Barella, centrocampista classe 97 del cagliari. Secondo calciomercato.com ieri sarebbe andato in scena un meeting tra inter e cagliari in cui si sarebbe trovato un accordo sui 40 mln più 10 di bonus da formalizzare a giugno. Il giocatore scelto dal club sardo come sostituto è Nahitan Nandez del boca juniors,valutato 18 mln più imposte. L’uruguaiano verrebbe preso in sinergia tra inter e cagliari #calcio #football #soccer #seriea #sport #follow #like #futbol #italy #championsleague #italia #juventus #cr #serieatim #milan #futebol #milano #roma #acmilan #bet #inter #premierleague #fifa #f #napoli #scommessesportive #scommesse #ucl #fussball #bhfyp
Spalletti liked the post, hinting at Inter possibly signing the Italian and it is another hint at the fact that Chelsea are set to miss out on the Cagliari star.
