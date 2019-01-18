Luciano Spalletti hints about Inter moving for Chelsea target

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti recently liked an Instagram post that confirmed the nerazzurri holding talks for Chelsea target Nicolo Barella.An Instagram account called 'ilserpentenerazzurro' had posted a Calciomercato exclusive that stated that Inter had met with Cagliari executives to discuss a possible deal about Nicolo Barella.Spalletti liked the post, hinting at Inter possibly signing the Italian and it is another hint at the fact that Chelsea are set to miss out on the Cagliari star.