Luciano Spalletti on why Inter have chance to win Scudetto
18 August at 19:40Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti explains why the Nerazzurri have a chance to win the Serie A title this season.
Idea of our objectives. "I feel that I have a stronger side this season. Luciano Spalletti said , "We've got to improve the last term .
"Nobody intends to hand" Juventus the Scudetto before we've even started playing. Inter, Naples, Rome, Milan and Lazio can all challenge for the Scudetto, because we have all strengthened. We are one of the five sides who could challenge Juve for the title and then we'll see what happens.
"I am glad that we bring in players of quality and solidity, of the right level to play for Inter. We feel confident for the future. I deal with pressure in the past, now it's all joy and excitement.
"Serie A has brought in players who have been attracted to La Liga or the Premier League, but now Italian football is seen as an opportunity again and that is fundamental.
"We're satisfied with all of that, but now we've got to bring home points starting from tomorrow. We have been able to get the points earlier and we will not be so late. "
