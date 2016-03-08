Luciano Spalletti renews with Inter till 2021

Ahead of the new Serie A season, Luciano Spalletti has renewed his contract with Inter Milan till 2021.



The former Roma coach took charge of the Nerazzurri last season and managed to take them to the Champions League after beating Lazio in the last round of Serie A to mark their the first Champions League campaign since Jose Mourinho left the club.



Inter have signed a number of top players to give Spalletti the squad he needs to compete for the Scudetto next season with Juventus.



This summer, the team has added Stefan de Vrij from Lazio, Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus, Radja Nainngolan from Roma, Lautaro Martínez from Racing Club, Sime Vrsalijko from Atletico Madrid, Matteo Politano from Sassuolo, Keita Balde from Monaco and there is still a slight chance Luka Modric could join this squad before Friday.



Inter will start the Serie A season against Sassuolo on Sunday August 19.

