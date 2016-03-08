Lucio reveals background of Juventus move and blasts Conte
01 February at 16:00Lucio, former Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich defender, who played in Italy with the shirts of Inter and Juventus, spoke to PassioneInter.com (via calciomercato.com) and spoke about his final moments at the Nerazzurri club as well as transfer to Juventus in 2012.
"Juventus? A difficult situation for me. I didn't want to leave Inter. I wanted to continue. There was a change of coach with the arrival of Stramaccioni. He and Marco Branca put too much pressure on me and my agent," he said.
"I remember when I was on vacation in Brazil and every 15 minutes Branca called me, followed by others from Inter who constantly told me: 'You have to leave, you have to find another club'. It was a difficult situation."
The Brazilian centre-back went on to talk about his move to Juventus and the moments that preceded his move to the Allianz Stadium as well as how he felt about a transfer to the Nerazzurri's biggest rivals.
"It was not easy to find a team. Then when I was in Brazil my agent told me about Juventus. I didn't want to go there. But it was two or three days before the market closed so I accepted," Lucio said.
"But I made a mistake. This is very clear, in fact after six months I left and I did not feel well there. This is football."
Lucio went on to speak about his relationship with Antonio Conte as well as how he tried to adapt to a three-man defence, which is a trademark of any of Conte's sides.
"Conte and the three-man defence? For me, it was not tiring. Everything revolved around the fact that Bonucci risked a disqualification. Conte said to me: 'Come here and I will let you play'. But it proved to be a lie because the Bonucci situation was resolved and I never played. Going to Juventus was a mistake in my career."
Finally, the Brazilian took the time to speak about the post-treble Inter side, which Rafael Benitez took over from Jose Mourinho in 2010. Lucio elaborated on why the Spaniard's tenure at the San Siro was not successful and more.
"Almost all the players who won the treble remained the following season. Benitez arrived and wanted to change everything as if the team that Mourinho made and the game system was totally wrong," he said.
"He didn't do a good job from this point of view. Even with us players: during training, he shouted a lot at all the players: 'No, you're wrong, that's not how you do it', he said. And we among ourselves said to each other: 'But if everything is so wrong, how come we won the Champions League, the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia?' I think he did not do well for Inter for this reason," Lucio concluded.
