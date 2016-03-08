Luis Alberto explains why Lazio will miss new West Ham star Felipe Anderson and next steps for team
22 July at 15:00Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto midfielder, speaks to Lazio Style Channel about his time at the club and touched on teammates’ departures.
"I like the rain, it feels good, it got colder and more annoying in Liverpool (laughs, ed.) I'm fine, even when I arrived but the doctors had said to do 10-11 days of special work for the adductor and be cautious. Today I did all the training and I had no problems, I hope now to continue like this. I was working for the Champions League and for the National team and in three weeks I lost everything.”
On Anderson and de Vrij – “Felipe Anderson and de Vrij are two extraordinary players and for that we will miss them, but we just have to work hard because Tare is working to bring someone else in. The group is doing well, other new guys have arrived. Acerbi has experience, is very good, works quietly and it is important a player. I'm not blonde anymore? Now my wife told me to leave my hair so I'm better off (laughs, ed) ".
