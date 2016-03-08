Luis Alberto on Reyes, Lopetegui and why he will never 'close the door' on Sevilla

Lazio star Luis Alberto spoke to ABC Sevilla about the market and beyond.



"How do I feel after three seasons in Rome? I'm fine. I passed the adaptation during the first year, the companions met me. Then, the second season was great from every point of view. In the latter, due to some circumstances, especially injuries, I started badly. However, I am very happy with my last performances. I found another position on the field that I really like, and the truth is that I am very satisfied ".



"After last year's renewal, I signed up for another three years with Lazio. I am very happy, and this is the most important thing. We talk about everything, but in football, you never know where you can be tomorrow "



REYES -" He was a friend who gave you everything. Cheerful, super friendly, always with that smile on his face. José loved everyone and was loved by everyone. It's a terrible blow for Seville and above all for those who are grown up in the club, it's a lot of loss painful. We will never forget it. "



SEVILLE - "Lopetegui summoned me several times with the U19 and U21. And the most important thing for me is that it was the coach who made me debut with the senior national team of Spain. It's something I won't be able to forget. Julen is a coach who relies heavily on young people. He gave me that kind of trust and I am grateful. He is a coach I really like.



"If I notice the love of the fans and the city for me? Yes, I have always received affection from the fans and I realize it. This is the best you can take with you when you get home. I have always said: I will never close the doors to Seville because it is the club that gave me everything. It would be nice to come back and play, one day, in the team you dreamed of since childhood and enjoy your people and fans closely ".



