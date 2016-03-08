Luis Alberto: 'This is a different way of playing that I don't understand'

Lazio star Luis Alberto has criticized the way Lazio play sometimes, saying that it is a different way of playing and it makes it hard for him to play according to it.



Alberto has been one of Lazio's most important players over the last two seasons and the Spaniard scored twice to help the biancocelesti to a 4-1 win over Parma earlier today.



After the game Alberto was talking to Sky Sports and he talked about the playing style to which he doesn't fit, according to him.



He said: "Here in Rome , though, it seems that when you play well and make goals you're a phenomenon, but when you play for the team - and maybe you do not make goals and assists, but still achieve a good performance.



"It seems there is something wrong.It's a different way from my understanding football and I often don't understand it. I play 30-40 meters further back: for me it is important to play and feel comfortable. Surely when we play so in the median there is more quality, we were also able to take fewer goals: when we have the ball the others cannot attack. I am happy for us and for the team."





