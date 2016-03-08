Luis Enrique has come out in defence of Lionel Messi, and taken the opportunity to throw some shade at Croatia, Spain’s next opponent in the UEFA Nations League.

The Roja’s new Coach believed that Messi should have been won FIFA’s “The Best” award, which was handed to Luka Modric.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also snubbed, though he at least made the final selections, something Sergio Ramos griped about recently.

Messi has come under a lot of fire for not being able to drag Argentina to World Cup success, the Albiceleste star being knocked out 4-3 by France in the Round of 16.

"If I talk about Croatia [players], I would talk about Modric and [Ivan] Rakitic," Enrique said. "They both deserve individual prizes.

"But if I have to talk about the best in the world, the prize of the best player would be given to Leo Messi, who is one step above the rest."