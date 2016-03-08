Luis Figo: 'Ronaldo sending off was exaggerated'
20 September at 23:45Former Real Madrid and Portugal international star Luis Figo believes that Cristiano Ronaldo had not done anything malicious to be sent off against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League yesterday.
Ronaldo was seen in tears after he was sent off for allegedly pulling Jeison Murillo's hair during the forward's Champions League debut for Juventus against Valencia.
Figo was asked about the incident by Marca and the former Real and Barca player said that Ronaldo didn't deserve a red card. He said: "The red card given to Ronaldo seemed exaggerated.
"Because after all I do not think he did something so bad that he had to be sent off. I do not know what the referee and the assistant saw and if it was different from us- who saw from the television. But sometimes its a bit difficult ".
Ronaldo is expected to miss atleast one game in the UEFA Champions League, with a clash against Young Boys coming up. But he is expected to play against former club Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
