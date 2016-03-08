Luis Suarez praises Inter striker Lautaro Martinez

Star Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was full of kind words for his South American counterpart Lautaro Martinez.



The two players will most likely face off against each other when Inter host Barcelona in match day 6 of the Champions League, with the Nerazzurri needing all three points to progress to the knockout stages.



Barcelona, however, are through as group winners are seeing off Dortmund in Spain 3-1.



The Uruguayan had plenty of good things to say about Lautaro Martinez, who has already been identified as the heir to Suarez and the future number 10 of the Blaugrana.



Speaking to One Football:



" If I would take Martinez? It would depend on different circumstances and the needs of Barcelona, who at that moment could already have a young and talented striker. In any case, Lautaro is an incredible attacker who is playing very well. But we cannot forget that it is owned by Inter. What is obvious is that he is playing at high levels this season".



Anthony Privetera