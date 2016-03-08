Luis Suarez wants Man Utd star at Barcelona
05 September at 17:55Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has claimed that he would want to see Manchester United star Paul Pogba at the Nou Camp someday in the future and the Frenchman is always welcome there.
Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona and an United exit, with speculation about his damaged relationship with Jose Mourinho growing. United had received an offer of 50 million euros plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina from Barcelona, but they were firm in rejecting that offer.
And Luis Suarez was recently talking to RAC1 about Pogba and he revealed that he would want Pogba at the Catalan side.
The Uruguayan said: "He is an elite player, he has won everything, he has great qualities and he is a key player of Manchester United.
"I think he wants to compete for more titles than he he's doing now, he's not a Barça player yet, but he's always welcome here. "
