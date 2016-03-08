Luisito Suarez urges Barca to sign Inter star
24 October at 14:45Former Inter and Barcelona player Luisito Suarez spoke to the columns of Mundo Deportivo today, ahead of the clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this evening. Suarez spent 9 years at Inter between 1961 and 1970, playing 256 league games; after spending six years at Barca, where he played 122 times.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez spoke on the clash – specifically on Milan Skriniar and Mauro Icardi:
ON SKRINIAR: “Skriniar is doing good things, he is quick, good at marking, he knows how to chase, he plays the ball well and not It's never a fool, we're talking about a very strong power plant, Barcelona would make a good deal to sign him because he's not a bad bet.”
ON ICARDI: “This guy scores, scores a lot and does it with continuity, it's very dangerous, under Messi and Ronaldo, among the best in the world.”
