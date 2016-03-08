Luisito Suarez urges Barca to sign Inter star

24 October at 14:45
Former Inter and Barcelona player Luisito Suarez spoke to the columns of Mundo Deportivo today, ahead of the clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this evening. Suarez spent 9 years at Inter between 1961 and 1970, playing 256 league games; after spending six years at Barca, where he played 122 times.
 
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez spoke on the clash – specifically on Milan Skriniar and Mauro Icardi:
 
ON SKRINIAR: Skriniar is doing good things, he is quick, good at marking, he knows how to chase, he plays the ball well and not It's never a fool, we're talking about a very strong power plant, Barcelona would make a good deal to sign him because he's not a bad bet.”
 
ON ICARDI: “This guy scores, scores a lot and does it with continuity, it's very dangerous, under Messi and Ronaldo, among the best in the world.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.