Luka Jovic is the first permanent striker signing for Real Madrid in the last decade

Real Madrid have confirmed the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, as confirmations for the deal arrived earlier today.



The Serbian is a complete center-forward. So much so that he is already described as 'world class' by many for how good he has been for the Eagles this season in the Bundesliga and in the Europa League.



While many have questioned whether the fee of 70 million signing would live upto the price tag and the hype, Real seem pretty confident about the striker. That, not only because they have splashed out cash.



This is also the first time in ten years that the Los Blancos have signed a striker on a permanent basis. While Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz were signed on a permanent basis too, they had buy-back clauses in their deals when they joined the Santiago Bernabeu club.



Emmanuel Adebayor was signed on a loan deal and so was Javier Hernadez was Manchester United, who had signed Radamel Falcao on a loan deal from Monaco.



This presents a high amount of faith that the club and Florentino Perez have had on Karim Benzema, who is likely to be slowly overshadowed by Jovic.



