Luka Modric defends Inter Milan





Luka Modric is still a Real Madrid player and despite the war he had with the club's leadership and president Florentino Perez over the last three weeks.

Inter were hoping to sign the midfielder but their negotiations led Real Madrid to denounce Inter in front of FIFA and a battle started between the two clubs.

Real Madrid and Inter clashed with press releases in the last few days. First, the Madrid club said: "Inter illegally contacted Modric while he was still a Real Madrid player under contract with his current club, a behavior that is regarded to be illegal by FIFA in the transfer market". Then the Nerazzurri responsed: "we never contacted the player, nor did we open any negotiations directly with Modric".



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player ended the misery by admitting that he contacted Inter first as he wanted to join forces with his Croatian national teammates at Inter.



After Modric's comments Inter are now clear and no longer in danger from FIFA.

