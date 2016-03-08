Luka Modric set to hold taks with Florentino Perez, Inter interested
02 August at 13:30Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is set to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to hold talks about his future.
It is said that Inter Milan have made contact for the Croatian World Cup star over the past few days and are interested in signing him this summer. The club has initiated contact with the player's agents.
Sky Italia state that while Modric is currently on holidays in Sardinia and is staying at a famous resort called Romazzino with some of his friends, he is set to meet Perez over the past few days to decide his future at the club.
If Modric is indeed willing to leave, Inter will be willing to make an offer for the player and the meeting with Perez will be decisive in the player's future at the club.
It is said that the player could be willing to move on to a new experience and a move to Inter could not be ruled out.
