Luka Modric slams Inter: This is the biggest bullshit in history

For around a month Inter have been after Luka Modric and were trying to sign the midfielder from Real Madrid.



However, after Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo left, Florentino Perez was not ready to let the best player in the 2018 Russia World Cup.



The battle for the Croatian was nonstop between the two clubs till the very last day of the transfer market.



Real Madrid and Inter clashed with press releases in the last few days. First, the Madrid club said: "Inter illegally contacted Modric while he was still a Real Madrid player under contract with his current club, a behavior that is regarded to be illegal by FIFA in the transfer market". Then the Nerazzurri responsed: "we never contacted the player, nor did we open any negotiations directly with Modric".



According to report by Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday, the player ended the misery by admitting that he contacted Inter first as he wanted to join forces with his Croatian national teammates at Inter.



However, Modric commented on the story when he found it on Instagram saying: "This is the biggest bullshit in history."

