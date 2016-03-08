Lukaku and Lazaro agent meets Inter again: the latest

Federico Pastorello, agent of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter HQ to hold talks with the Serie A giants for a proposed move in the ongoing transfer window.The Belgium international is expected to leave Old Trafford before the start of the next campaign after lackluster performances during the 2018-19 season and eyeing a move to Italy with Inter his preferred destination.According to the new reports, Lukaku’s agent and the Nerazzurri executives have held talks over the proposed move, however, both parties could not reach a fruitful conclusion.It is expected that the Serie A giants are willing to go all out for the former Everton striker, but are finding it hard to match Manchester United’s valuation of €75 million.It was also reported before that Inter are ready to offer striker Mauro Icardi in a player plus cash deal for Lukaku, but the Premier League giants are reluctant to sign the Argentina international because of his previous record regarding disciplinary issues.The meeting between the two parties lasted about five hours and was the name of Herta star Lazaro was also discussed by Inter and Pastorello. The Bundesliga side want € 25 million for the 23-year-old while Inter offer € 20 million.