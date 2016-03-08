Lukaku arrives in Milan after United accept Inter’s bid

lukaku, manchester united, esulta, everton, 2017/18
08 August at 09:23
Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan on Thursday early hours to complete his proposed move to Serie A giants Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Lukaku received a warm welcome from Inter fans who were clearly ecstatic to see the player who is set to become the most expensive player in the history of the club.

It is believed that the Red Devils have accepted Nerazzurri’s bid of £73 million for the Belgium striker.  

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the ongoing transfer window and has expressed his desire publically to work with the new Inter manager Antonio Conte.

During the transfer window, Lukaku came extremely close to joining Inter’s league rivals Juventus but the swap deal collapsed as the other player included — Paulo Dybala — was reluctant to move to England and wanted to stay in Turin.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in 2017 for a reported fee of £75 million. The former Chelsea striker went on to score more than 45 goals for the English Premier League giants.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.