Lukaku arrives in Milan after United accept Inter’s bid

Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan on Thursday early hours to complete his proposed move to Serie A giants Inter Milan from Manchester United.



Lukaku received a warm welcome from Inter fans who were clearly ecstatic to see the player who is set to become the most expensive player in the history of the club.



It is believed that the Red Devils have accepted Nerazzurri’s bid of £73 million for the Belgium striker.



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the ongoing transfer window and has expressed his desire publically to work with the new Inter manager Antonio Conte.



During the transfer window, Lukaku came extremely close to joining Inter’s league rivals Juventus but the swap deal collapsed as the other player included — Paulo Dybala — was reluctant to move to England and wanted to stay in Turin.



Lukaku joined United from Everton in 2017 for a reported fee of £75 million. The former Chelsea striker went on to score more than 45 goals for the English Premier League giants.

