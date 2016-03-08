Lukaku asks Man United to lower their demands as the red devils inch closer to Lazio's SMS: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, according to the Sun, Romelu Lukaku is still desperate for a move to Antonio Conte's Inter as he reportedly asked Man United to lower their demands for him in order to facilitate a move to the nerazzurri. Other than Inter, Juve now seem to be interested in the Belgium forward as well as time will tell. Lukaku really does seem to want to join Inter Milan but the nerazzurri might first have to sell off Mauro Icardi...



Also, negotiations are still underway between English Premier League outfit Manchester United and Italian Serie A side Lazio for a potential transfer of the highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. It was reported earlier that the Red Devils are interested in signing the 24-year-old who is likely to be a replacement for Paul Pogba, as the French star is expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.



It is believed that United and Milinkovic-Savic have already agreed personal terms as the player will earn €6 million per season. However, according to Corriere dello Sport, both clubs are still at some distance before finalizing a deal. United are interested in paying €75 million plus €15 million in add-ons whereas Lazio want the full payment of €90 million for the Serbia international. Player’s agent Mateja Kezman is reportedly still in London where he is trying to finalize the deal before his departure.



