Lukaku called former Manchester United teammate to convince him to join Inter
09 January at 18:40Inter have reached an agreement with Manchester United full back Ashley Young, with one of the club’s stars being one of the main reasons that negotiations went so smoothly, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Nerazzurri last summer, played a vital role in the negotiations between the Milanese club and the 34-year-old English full back. Young’s contract with the Red Devils expires this June, with the club hoping to offer him a one-year contract extension in order to convince him to stay.
Lukaku called Young, the report continues, and convinced him to come over to Italy and join him at the Milanese club. The Nerazzurri are looking to sign a new full back in order to provide coach Antonio Conte with more options in the role. Young has made 18 appearances for Manchester United so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
