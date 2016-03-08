Lukaku confirms Man United exit and drops huge Inter hint

lukaku, manchester united, zitti, 2018/19
12 June at 12:20
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has confirmed his desire to join Inter. Speaking with Premium Sport after Belgium's 3-0 win over Scotland, the Red Devil said: "It's good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world. I've already taken a decision about the future but I can't reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club".

"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy last season, Sarri will go to Juve, Ancelotti is at Naples, the Serie A will be thrilling next season. My agent will speak with Manchester United. I've already taken my decision. The club need to decide but my agent wants the best for me, I am sure it'll be an agitated summer".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.