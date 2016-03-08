Lukaku eyes Juve move after Inter talks stall

31 July at 09:40
English Premier League outfit Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed for a move to Italian Serie A champions Juventus despite having being linked with Inter Milan throughout the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgium international has been patiently waiting for the Milan-based club to make a move for him after he openly admitted his desire to leave the Red Devils ahead of the next season.

However, it was reported earlier that Inter could not meet United’s valuation of €83 million for the former Everton striker and therefore, things have stalled in the recent past.

In the meantime, Juve came up with an interesting proposal where they were ready to offer Paulo Dybala to United in order to sign Lukaku.

As per the new development, the 26-year-old has lost patience with Inter and has agreed for a move to the Turin-based side in order to revive his career.

But as things stand, a lot is depending on Dybala as it not clear whether he is ready for a move to the Premier League after spending all his career in Italy.
 

