Lukaku happy with 'strong relationship' with Conte

Lukaku Inter conte urlo gioia
22 September at 12:00
Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku spoke to DAZN after the club's 2-0 win in the Milan derby over AC Milan last night:

"​The relationship between me and Conte is very strong, it helps me a lot, I want someone like him who gives me motivation, I'm happy to be here and with this team. I am very happy for our team, Lazio is on Wednesday, the three points are important. The match with Slavia didn't go well, but today we responded well. Scudetto? I don't want to talk about it now, we only talk about Lazio."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.