Lukaku happy with 'strong relationship' with Conte
22 September at 12:00Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku spoke to DAZN after the club's 2-0 win in the Milan derby over AC Milan last night:
"The relationship between me and Conte is very strong, it helps me a lot, I want someone like him who gives me motivation, I'm happy to be here and with this team. I am very happy for our team, Lazio is on Wednesday, the three points are important. The match with Slavia didn't go well, but today we responded well. Scudetto? I don't want to talk about it now, we only talk about Lazio."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments