Lukaku hints at Man Utd exit, confirms meeting with agent

Soon to be continued pic.twitter.com/SGzPkUUbxL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 27, 2019

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has confirmed talks with agent, ahead of a move to Inter.Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter and fresh reports have also stated that Juventus will be prepared to offer Paulo Dybala in an attempt to lure United into selling the player.Lukaku put up a recent post on Instagram and the caption read: 'Soon to be continued'