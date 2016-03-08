Lukaku hints at Man Utd exit, confirms meeting with agent

27 July at 17:25
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has confirmed talks with agent, ahead of a move to Inter.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter and fresh reports have also stated that Juventus will be prepared to offer Paulo Dybala in an attempt to lure United into selling the player.

 
Lukaku put up a recent post on Instagram and the caption read: 'Soon to be continued'

 

