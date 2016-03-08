Lukaku: 'I'm stronger today than when I was at Manchester United'

Interviewed on the sidelines of the Dubai international sports conference and reported by calciomercato, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku spoke about his move to the Nerazzurri and his past at Manchester United.



The Belgium international spent two seasons at Man Utd under Jose Mourinho before being surplus to requirements under new boss Ole Gunner Soljskaer:



"The period there made me calmer. I don't look at it in a negative way, it really helped me mentally to be ready and to grow as a player and as a person. I will never see it as a bad experience, because it helped me to be where I am today. "



Romelu has taken to his surroundings in Milan quite well, entering double digit goals for Inter already this season, forming a formidable partnership with Lautaro Martinez:



"Clearly now that I am at Inter there are benefits for what I learned in Manchester both from a sporting and non-sporting point of view. I prepared a lot and I am much calmer. In my head, there is much more serenity and composure".



The number nine went on to aliterate how much stronger he is this season:



"I am a person who when things are not going well I show him through so much anger. I'm stronger after the Manchester United experience".

Anthony Privetera