Lukaku Inter’s top priority, Icardi turns down Man Utd and threatens to leave for Juve on a free
01 July at 10:15Inter have changed their priorities for this summer, with negotiations for Edin Dzeko stalling, the club have decided to focus their attention on landing Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport the Narazzurri are ready to offer €70m for the Belgian striker.
La Repubblica adds that Inter have attempted to offer both Perisic and Icardi as part of the deal to sign Lukaku, but that the Argentine striker has refused to move to England and prefers to stay in Italy. They claim that if he cannot seal a first team spot in Conte’s Inter, he has not ruled out legal action to break free of his contract with the club and leave on a free transfer. A meeting is scheduled between Wanda Nara and Marotta this week, with club President Zhang hoping an agreement is found to avoid a legal dispute and lengthy confrontation.
The only other option seemingly for Icardi at present is Juventus, but they cannot move for the Argentine until they find someone to take his compatriot Higuain off their hands. His brother who also represents him has already excluded the possibility of him signing for another Italian team after Roma were linked the former Chelsea striker.
