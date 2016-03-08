Lukaku-Juventus: the background of the failed summer deal
06 March at 14:30It could have been an entirely different story for Romelu Lukaku, who is currently shining at Inter Milan where he arrived on the request of Antonio Conte, who had already done everything in the past so that the Belgian attacker could play for his team.
But as mentioned, everything could have been different. According to Goal.com, Juventus thought very concretely about the then Manchester United striker, so much that they proceeded towards the completion of the deal but ultimately, Paulo Dybala refused a move to the Old Trafford in a swap deal.
Lukaku already had an economic agreement with Juventus and was open to a move to the Allianz Stadium. Paratici worked hard to secure the singing but everything stopped after Dybala expressed his willingness to stay in Turin, refusing the rich offer from Manchester United which would have guaranteed him a contract worth around 11 million euros net per season.
For the Argentinian, it was not a matter of money but of the technical project and thus, the proposed swap deal did not materialize and now Conte is enjoying Lukaku in his Inter Milan team, as the Belgian has already reached a tally of 23 goals for the Nerazzurri across all competitions.
Go to comments