Lukaku like Ronaldo: all the numbers of the Belgian's superb Inter start

Lukaku like Ronaldo? Or, alternatively, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Difficult and heavy comparisons but Inter's victory in Bologna - both suffered and important - gave Antonio Conte yet another confirmation of the qualities of the Belgian international and the fact that the is the right striker for the Nerazzurri.



Lethals and ruthless goalscorer, a central forward able to pick a team and not lose balls. A real point of reference at the centre of Inter Milan's attack and the numbers do nothing but highlight the excellent impact of the former Manchester United man in Italy so far.



The goal count has now reached 9 goals in 11 league games: for twenty years now no one had ever collected similar statistics for the Nerazzurri. The last to do so was the Brazilian Ronaldo, also nicknamed 'Fenomeno'.



The stats, however, do not stop there: 7 of the 9 goals, in fact, were scored away from home. Moreover, most of them were decisive, as a total of 11 points out of 28 were guaranteed by Lukaku's goals.