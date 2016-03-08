Lukaku matches 70-year-old record with Torino goal: the numbers

Since his arrival at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku continues with positive performances for the Nerazzurri. After 13 Serie A rounds, the Belgian international has already scored 10 goals.



The club paid 65 million euros for his services to Manchester United and the attacker is so far proving his worth in an exquisite manner. The 26-year-old is second in the top scorers' table of the league, with only Ciro Immobile (15 goals) being ahead.



Lukaku's last goal, against Torino in a 3-0 victory away from home yesterday, also meant that the striker matched a record dated back to 70 years ago. He became the first Inter Milan player to score ten goals in the first thirteen rounds of Serie A in his first season since the 1948/1949 season when Stefano Nyers did the same.