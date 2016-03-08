Belgium and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said that he won't play the FIFA World Cup in 2022.Lukaku was one of the Red Devils' best performers in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia this past summer, as Belgium finished third in the tournament, behind France and Croatia.Lukaku though, in a recent interview, has made a shocking claim that he may not play the next World Cup in Qatar and could retire from the national team after the Euros in 2020.He told Business Insider: "After the Euros, I think I'll stop," Lukaku said when discussing the national team's future and whether he'll be in the next World Cup."Every big tournament for us as a country has to be getting into the semifinals, and then you go from there"You will go to win the whole thing, but you don't go for less than the semifinals." Lukaku said he's hopeful for the next generation of Belgian national team players, saying they're skilled and have access to better training."Because with soccer now, at the minute, there's a lot of money involved at a young age," Lukaku said. "Money that you can earn in the pros, you can earn it already at 12, 13. So it takes the hunger away from you."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)