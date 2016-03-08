Lukaku meets with Inter in Milan, the details



With Antonio Conte about to be announced as Inter manager, his rebuilding project is about to start.



It is thought that Dzeko is one step away, the player who has already said yes and Roma are open to the idea as they look to cut costs following the failure to reach the Champions League.



Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, is more difficult, given the high demands of Manchester United. Conte wants the Belgium centre forward to lead the line, a player he chased for both the Blues and Juventus attack.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport writes, it is not easy to find an economic agreement with the Red Devils (who want only 70 million cash).



It is thought Lukaku has already met with Nerazzurri leaders and is ready to lower his demands to wear the Inter shirt. With the agreement reached with the player now, they will wait to find the agreement with United.





