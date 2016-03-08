Lukaku on racism: 'They warned me before joining Inter...'

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Russia, Romelu Lukaku spoke about Italy's issue with racism, which he got to experience first-hand in the game between Inter and Cagliari."In Cagliari, it was a difficult moment for me. They warned me before going to Italy, but Serie A and UEFA have to do more. You can show a sign saying 'no to racism', but then you also have to really eliminate it. Anyway, I like Italy, people are very kind to me and my family," he stated.