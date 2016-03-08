Lukaku on racism: 'They warned me before joining Inter...'

15 November at 18:20
Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Russia, Romelu Lukaku spoke about Italy's issue with racism, which he got to experience first-hand in the game between Inter and Cagliari.

"In Cagliari, it was a difficult moment for me. They warned me before going to Italy, but Serie A and UEFA have to do more. You can show a sign saying 'no to racism', but then you also have to really eliminate it. Anyway, I like Italy, people are very kind to me and my family," he stated. 

