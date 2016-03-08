Lukaku on racist abuse: 'I hope the federations act..'

Inter star Romelu Lukaku has responded to racist abuse that was aimed at him by Cagliari fans, saying that the federations must take action against people who discriminate.When the Belgian was taking the penalty against Cagliari, monkey chants were heard and they were being made by the home fans from behind the goal. Lukaku scored the penalty and silenced them, taking his tally to two goals in just as many games.Lukaku has posted a message on Twitter about the abuse that he suffered and has urged federations to take action.The statement said: "Many players in the last month have suffered racist abuse, I did yesterday too. Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will out game to shame."I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!!"He also said: "Social media platforms need to work better as well with football clubs because everyday you see atleast a racist comment under a post of a person with color. We've been saying it for years, but still no action."