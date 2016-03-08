Lukaku out of Man Utd squad amid Inter rumours

lukaku, manchester united, zitti, 2018/19
13 July at 13:30
Manchester United are playing a pre-season friendly against Australian side Perth Glory today, with some notable choices in the squad. Of interest to Inter Milan fans, Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian forward linked with a move to the Nerazzurri club, has been left out of the squad, not even featuring from the bench.
 

