Lukaku reacts to Balotelli Instagram celebration - watch
04 March at 09:50Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku has appreciated Mario Balotelli 'Instagram' celebration last night. The Italian striker scored a goal for Marseille and celebrated together with his team by posting a video on his Instagram stories (WATCH).
Lukaku, brother of Manchester United star Romelu, wrote a short message on Twitter to support the Marseille striker who is making headlines all over the world for the first Instagram celebration in the history of football.
That's the message post by Lukaku on his official Twitter page:
Balotelli— jordan lukaku (@J_Lukaku94) 3 marzo 2019
