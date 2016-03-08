Lukaku to take pay cut for Inter, City make €60m bid for Cancelo, Allegri's name linked to Chelsea: Top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Man United's Romelu Lukaku is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to join Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. The Italian manager is set to take over from Luciano Spalletti as Lukaku seems eager to join forces with him.



Juve are in the market for a new head coach but regardless of who they choose, the possibility of a Cancelo departure is increasingly likely. The Bianconeri management have already received a big offer for the Portuguese full-back. As reported by Tuttosport, Manchester City have submitted a €60 million offer for the player through intermediaries, which would help Juve generate a capital gain of about 30 million.



Finally, Max Allegri's name is being linked to Chelsea. If Sarri does in fact leave the blues, the former Juventus coach could indeed settle in London, at Stamford Bridge. 'Corriere dello Sport' reports that Allegri is in the running alongside Blanc, Lopetegui and Ten Hag.



