Lukaku reveals Man United problems and explains why he chose Inter over Juve

Interviewed for the LightHarted podcast by Josh Hart, Romelu Lukaku spoke about his move to Inter Milan as well as his relationship with Antonio Conte among many other topics.



"He [Conte] wanted me already when he was at Juventus in 2013. He showed me how I would play in his team. He is a great coach, he won three titles before leaving them, taking them from the bottom, from seventh place, and leading them to victory. He won a championship without being defeated. The Premier League is the best but for me the Italian league is second. It is very difficult to score in Italy," he said.



"Manchester United? I was wondering if I was the problem since with Belgium I was scoring but at United, things weren't going well. I talked to the staff and asked for explanations, I didn't feel protected.



"There were too many rumours and speculations. They kept saying that the coach didn't need me, that they would sell me. I was waiting for someone to silence these rumours but it didn't happen. They didn't protect me and so I said I wanted to leave.



"I didn't want to stay in a place where they didn't want me. I believe in my abilities and fight for what I believe. I don't want to be a problem. Inter and Juve wanted me but they weren't the only ones.



"Chelsea? Lampard helped me a lot when I was there. In Italy, there were two teams that wanted me. I had to make a decision and I said what I had to say and I did what I had to do. At that point, it depended on United. I had no clear indications of what United wanted, it was up to my agent to find a solution. For me it is important to be where they want me," Lukaku concluded.