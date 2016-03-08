Lukaku reveals struggles as a child in interview

New Inter Milan signing Romelu Lukaku has given a lengthy interview to T-Online, where he discussed several topics - including his childhood, where the Belgian admits he and his family faced difficulties.



"​Speaking in German seems difficult to me. I learned it in school but I wasn't very good. It is very similar to Dutch, so I understand very little. What words do I remember? "Hello", "Okay" and "I'm Romelu Lukaku and I'm 26.



"​I grew up in difficult circumstances (he often told of the family's financial difficulties), but even that had its positive aspects. I don't think I'm the only one who grew up in such a situation. And this gives me a "I don't care what other people think of me" attitude; I continue to do my best. The only thing I hate is people who lack respect. Looking back, I also appreciate the worst challenges I faced, because they made me the person I am today."