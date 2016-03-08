Lukaku’s agent opens the door to an Italian move
05 April at 13:00Romelu Lukaku's future could be in Italy. Interviewed by Sky Sports UK, the agent of the Manchester United striker, Federico Pastorello, refused to close any doors for his future: "Now he is focused on finishing the season, the fight for third / fourth place in England is very tight so we'll see what happens in the future at the end of the season. It's his second year here and he still has a three-year contract, we'll see.
He's one who likes to learn about different cultures, different styles of football. He sees his career in different countries because he would like to win trophies to prove himself and tell his children "I won there, there and there" and "I was a great player in all the best leagues." So we'll see, the future is open but, for now, we won't talk about it because the season is at an important moment: he likes Italy, when he was a child he followed Serie A very much.
Everyone now agrees that the Premier League is the best, but years ago it was the Italian championship and it was the dream for young footballers, even teams like Madrid and Barcelona they attract every champion, so you can also see him in La Liga one day. And also the Bundesliga is a great championship ".
Inter have already registered an interest in the Belgian striker, and his comments could now spark further interest from other top Italian clubs.
