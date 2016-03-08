Lukaku set to start for Inter against Juventus

Former Manchester United striker and Inter summer signing Romelu Lukaku is set to start for the nerazzurri against Juventus later today.



Lukaku was the subject of a long-standing summer transfer saga at the end of which he did join Inter. He has already done well for the club, scoring in the Milan derby and also against Lecce and Cagliari in the first two games of the campaign this season.



While Lukaku did miss Inter's previous game against Sampdoria and didn't feature against Barcelona too, Sky Sports claim that the Belgian is set to start against Juventus today later today. Lautaro Martinez will start alongside the striker as Alexis Sanchez is currently suspended.