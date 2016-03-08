Lukaku still training with Anderlecht (photo): between Inter and Juve

06 August at 14:30
​The future of Romelu Lukaku is getting more and more complicated. Yesterday, the Belgian striker took advantage of the day off by training with Anderlecht, his former side.
 
However, today, although he was expected back at Man Utd's training ground today, he decided to continue training with the Belgian side. A strong signal from the former Everton man, who is on the radar of Juventus and Inter.
 
As revealed by Het Laatste Nieuws, Man Utd have refused to comment on the situation, as the relationship with the player remains strained. It is believed that Inter are in pole position to sign Lukaku, after the swap deal that Juve proposed broke down.
 
So, for the time being, the Bianconeri have cooled their interest, while the Nerazzurri are keen on bringing in the player to please Antonio Conte. In the meantime, as pictured below, Lukaku continues to send signals.

