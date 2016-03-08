Lukaku takes dig at Man Utd, hints at imminent exit
02 August at 22:35Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has taken a firm dig at Man Utd and the club's fans and that could be a big hint at his imminent exit.
Lukaku has often been the butt of jokes amongst United fans, who have trolled his lack of a good first touch and even a lack of pace. To mock those jokes, Lukaku took to Twitter.
Lack of pace https://t.co/bdfVGBuOHC pic.twitter.com/XDEfaye4wU— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 2, 2019
The Belgian posted a video which had running stats from a training session and it had him as the second fastest player in the side. The caption was: 'Lack of pace'
