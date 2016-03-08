Inter’s summer marcato certainly centred around two high profile transfers. One in, and one out.Romelu Lukaku was brought in to satisfy new manager Antonio Conte’s demands and despite the 75 million euro transfer fee turning many Nerazzurri fans off, big ‘Rom’ landed in Milan on a five-year deal.The outgoing transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint Germain on a loan of 5 million euros with the right of redemption (set at 70 million) would economically balance the decision to bring in Lukaku from Manchester United. However, whether the decision was a correct one will hang in limbo until the end of the season.But what do we know now?Lukaku has made a fine start to his time in Milan, scoring 9 goals in 12 games in Italy. The all-time leading goal scorer for Belgium has made his physical presence known for Inter, with his hold up play and ability to drag defenders and keep them busy a key trait for Conte’s 3-5-2 set up.After a slow start, Mauro Icardi has found familiar form in Paris. 9 goals in 10 matches have seen the Argentine regain his confidence. The most notable difference between the two comes in the Champions League, with the latter netting 3 goals in 4 matches as opposed to Lukaku who is yet to get off the mark.Anthony Privetera