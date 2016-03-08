Lukaku: 'We should've closed the game out at 3-1'

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku believes that the nerazzurri should have closed the game out better against Sassuolo.



The Belgian scored his brace for Inter since arriving from Manchester United. Lautaro Martinez scored twice too- scoring a penalty in the second half. But Sassuolo fought back and scored two to make it 4-3, seeking inspiration from Jeremie Boga.



After the game, Lukaku talked to DAZN and said: ​"In the first half we did everything well, in the second half we had to score immediately. We did well, on 3-1 but we had to close it.



"With the three points. I feel good, but I want to work even more and be stronger to help the team. I'm happy for myself and for the team."