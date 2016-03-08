Luke Shaw sends message after horror injury
09 September at 13:00During the Nations League game between England and Spain yesterday, Luke Shaw was carried out on a stretcher after a nasty landing, which forced him to wear a neck brace
At first glance, it looked really bad for the Man Utd defender. However, Shaw himself has tweeted out a reassuring message, confirming that he is 'doing fine'.
"Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon," the tweet read.
